Opportunity Village's HallOVeen outdoor theme park returns in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Skeletons, jack-o'-lanterns, and costumes are right around the corner as we get closer to Halloween. That also means the HallOVeen outdoor theme park is returning to the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village.

October will mark the 10th anniversary of the event, which raises money to support people with disabilities in Southern Nevada.

Friendly ghosts and witches welcome visitors who travel through spooky decorated trees while bumping into creatures of all shapes and sizes. There will also be rides, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, and midway carnival games.

The park officially opens on Oct. 6 and will be open through Halloween on select evenings. According to Opportunity Village's website, on weekdays, the park will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On weekend, the park will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. However, on Halloween night, the park will close at 8:30 p.m.

You can see the full schedule listed below.



Oct. 6-8

Oct. 13-15

Oct. 20-31

Tickets start at $24 and are on sale now. The box office closes 30 minutes prior to the park closing.