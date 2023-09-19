Looking for family-friendly fun this Halloween? Check out these Clark County events!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next month, Clark County will be hosting 18 Halloween events for all ages in neighborhoods across the valley.

The events will start on October 5, and most will be free, though some require pre-registration fees.

Events include:



Winchester Dondero Cultural Center 3130 McLeod Drive 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hall-O-Breeze: Tots & Treats, Oct. 21

Desert Breeze Community Center 8275 Spring Mountain Road 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests aged 3 - 5 ONLY (must be accompanied by an adult)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All ages welcome (minors must be accompanied by an adult)



Monster Mash Movie Bash, Oct. 21 Lewis Family Park 1970 Tree Line Drive 4 p.m. to 8 p.m

Paradise Patch: Trunk or Treat, Oct. 21

Paradise Recreation Center

4775 S. McLeod

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walnut Scare House, Oct. 24

Walnut Community Center

3075 North Walnut Road

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Robert E. Price Recreation Center

2050 Bonnie Lane

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



The Crossings Church

7950 West Windmill Lane

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Hollywood Aquatic Center

1550 South Hollywood Boulevard

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Oct. 26

Silver Bowl Park

6800 East Russell Road

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Haunt the Wetlands, Oct. 27

Wetlands Park

7050 Wetlands Park Lane

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spooky Springs, Oct 28

Aquatic Springs

7025 South Fort Apache Road

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Cambridge Recreation Center

3930 Cambridge Street

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wicked Whitney, Oct. 30

Whitney Recreation Center

5712 E. Missouri Avenue

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center

1625 W Carey Avenue

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tales from the Dales at Parkdale, Oct. 31

Parkdale Recreation Center

3200 Ferndale Street

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Visit https://bit.ly/3L145kG for more detailed information on each event.