Looking for family-friendly fun this Halloween? Check out these Clark County events!

Posted at 12:28 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 15:28:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next month, Clark County will be hosting 18 Halloween events for all ages in neighborhoods across the valley.

The events will start on October 5, and most will be free, though some require pre-registration fees.
Events include:

  • Halloween Crafts, Oct. 5
    Winchester Dondero Cultural Center
    3130 McLeod Drive
    5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Hall-O-Breeze: Tots & Treats, Oct. 21
    Desert Breeze Community Center

    8275 Spring Mountain Road

    1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    Guests aged 3 - 5 ONLY (must be accompanied by an adult)
    5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    All ages welcome (minors must be accompanied by an adult)

  • Monster Mash Movie Bash, Oct. 21

    Lewis Family Park

    1970 Tree Line Drive

    4 p.m. to 8 p.m

  • Paradise Patch: Trunk or Treat, Oct. 21
    Paradise Recreation Center
    4775 S. McLeod
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Walnut Scare House, Oct. 24
    Walnut Community Center
    3075 North Walnut Road
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Helen Meyer’s Haunted Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 25
    Helen Meyer Community Center
    4525 New Forest Drive
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hollow Harvest Festival, Oct. 26
    Robert E. Price Recreation Center
    2050 Bonnie Lane
    6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Monster Mash, Oct. 26
    The Crossings Church
    7950 West Windmill Lane
    5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Tommy’s Spooky Adventures, Oct. 26
    Hollywood Aquatic Center
    1550 South Hollywood Boulevard
    4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Trunk or Treat, Oct. 26
    Silver Bowl Park
    6800 East Russell Road
    6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Haunt the Wetlands, Oct. 27
    Wetlands Park
    7050 Wetlands Park Lane
    4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Spooky Springs, Oct 28
    Aquatic Springs
    7025 South Fort Apache Road
    4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Boo Bridge, Oct. 30
    Cambridge Recreation Center
    3930 Cambridge Street
    4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Wicked Whitney, Oct. 30
    Whitney Recreation Center
    5712 E. Missouri Avenue
    5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Halloween Safe Night at Pearson, Oct. 31
    Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center
    1625 W Carey Avenue
    5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

  • Tales from the Dales at Parkdale, Oct. 31
    Parkdale Recreation Center
    3200 Ferndale Street
    5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Visit https://bit.ly/3L145kG for more detailed information on each event.

