Looking for family-friendly fun this Halloween? Check out these Clark County events!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next month, Clark County will be hosting 18 Halloween events for all ages in neighborhoods across the valley.
The events will start on October 5, and most will be free, though some require pre-registration fees.
Events include:
- Halloween Crafts, Oct. 5
Winchester Dondero Cultural Center
3130 McLeod Drive
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hall-O-Breeze: Tots & Treats, Oct. 21
Desert Breeze Community Center
8275 Spring Mountain Road
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Guests aged 3 - 5 ONLY (must be accompanied by an adult)
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All ages welcome (minors must be accompanied by an adult)
Monster Mash Movie Bash, Oct. 21
Lewis Family Park
1970 Tree Line Drive
4 p.m. to 8 p.m
Paradise Patch: Trunk or Treat, Oct. 21
Paradise Recreation Center
4775 S. McLeod
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Walnut Scare House, Oct. 24
Walnut Community Center
3075 North Walnut Road
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Helen Meyer’s Haunted Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 25
Helen Meyer Community Center
4525 New Forest Drive
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hollow Harvest Festival, Oct. 26
Robert E. Price Recreation Center
2050 Bonnie Lane
6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Monster Mash, Oct. 26
The Crossings Church
7950 West Windmill Lane
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tommy’s Spooky Adventures, Oct. 26
Hollywood Aquatic Center
1550 South Hollywood Boulevard
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trunk or Treat, Oct. 26
Silver Bowl Park
6800 East Russell Road
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Haunt the Wetlands, Oct. 27
Wetlands Park
7050 Wetlands Park Lane
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Spooky Springs, Oct 28
Aquatic Springs
7025 South Fort Apache Road
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Boo Bridge, Oct. 30
Cambridge Recreation Center
3930 Cambridge Street
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wicked Whitney, Oct. 30
Whitney Recreation Center
5712 E. Missouri Avenue
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Halloween Safe Night at Pearson, Oct. 31
Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center
1625 W Carey Avenue
5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tales from the Dales at Parkdale, Oct. 31
Parkdale Recreation Center
3200 Ferndale Street
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3L145kG for more detailed information on each event.