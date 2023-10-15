Museum of Illusions to transform into spooky experience for Halloween season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on Oct. 28, the Museum of Illusions Las Vegas will be transforming into a spooky world of visual tricks for the Halloween season!

The festivities will take place in the museum from Oct. 28 until Halloween night. Guests are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes for an opportunity to win four free museum tickets and special merchandise.

While families and children can enjoy a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience among the exhibits, illusion experts will be on hand to guide guests through the mind-bending attractions and hand out candy to children. Additionally, guests can dance along to Halloween tunes and pose for photos throughout the exhibition.

The spooktacular event begins Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., with final admission at 11 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 29, until Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with final admission at 9 p.m.

The museum is located at 63, on The Strip in between The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Shops at Crystals.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.moilasvegas.com.