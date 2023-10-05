Downtown Summerlin kicks off month-long 'Parade of Mischief'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the next month, Downtown Summerlin will be transformed into a spooky spectacle as the Parade of Mischief takes over the streets.

The annual parade kicks off this Friday and will be held every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. Over 70 youth performers will take to the streets to dance in different Halloween-themed costumes every night at 6 p.m.

"Who doesn't love Halloween? So here at Downtown Summerlin, we want to celebrate all month long. You can come down every Friday and Saturday at 6 PM and watch this wonderful cast cause mischief and mayhem in the streets," said Halee Harczynski, the Senior Marketing Director of Downtown Summerlin.

The parade is located on Park Center Drive in the downtown Summerlin area and is free of cost to the public.

