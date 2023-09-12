Watch Now
'Parade of Mischief' will return to Downtown Summerlin for the month of October

Parade of Mischief in Downtown Summerlin
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 12, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Parade of Mischief" will be returning to Downtown Summerlin next month.

The family-friendly parade will fill Downtown Summerlin's streets every Friday and Saturday in October, starting on October 6 at 6 p.m. Other parade nights include Oct. 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28, starting at 6 p.m.

The parade is free, open to the public, and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

New this year, the parade will feature a new "alien pod, Cruella de Vil and the Hocus Pocus witches, a Dia de los Muertos float and pod, a fully revamped Addams Family float and pod," and much more!

For additional information, visit summerlin.com.

