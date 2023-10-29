Las Vegas Raiders host trick-or-treat rally with costume contest, benefitting foundation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders said they are hosting a Trick or Treat Rally open to the public at their Intermountain Health Performance Center on Sunday evening.

Although open to the public, only a capacity of 800 is allowed. Trick-or-treaters were encouraged to RSVP online, but it appears to be sold out since Sunday afternoon. There's a $5 entrance fee for each guest, and it's said to benefit the Raiders Foundation.

At the rally, there will be a Raiders-themed costume contest for all ages to show Silver and Black pride. The winner is said to receive two tickets to a home page, signed merch and gift cards.

The event is also set to have trick-or-treat stations, food trucks and a DJ from 4 to 7 p.m.

Our sports reporter, Johnny Resendiz, will report live at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the rally. Watch on Channel 13 or ktnv.com/live.