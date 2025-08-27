Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: State and federal officials brief Nevadans on cyberattack recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Governor's Technology Office, along with other state and federal agencies, will hold a press conference Wednesday with more details regarding the cyberattack that crippled state agencies this week.

🔴 WATCH LIVE | Press conference scheduled for 4 p.m.

State officials will discuss the current status and give more details on what they understand about the nature of the cyberattack.

As of Wednesday afternoon, many state services are still inaccessible both online and in-person as recovery efforts are underway. Emergency services, like 911, were never impacted.

On Tuesday, the governor's office told us, "At this time, there is no evidence that any personally identifiable information (PII) was compromised. The State will share verified information when appropriate."

The massive network outage began disrupting online services on Sunday, forcing many state agencies to close operations in-person. State officials confirmed this as a criminal investigation and they are being assisted by the FBI.

