LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the DMV to Nevada State Police, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and more state services you rely on are being impacted by a statewide system outage.

Many locals telling us they're left in the dark, feeling confused, angry, and even fearful.

How the statewide system outage is affecting Nevadans

Locals say they feel left in the dark, state outages close down nearly all state services

The Governor's Office is now calling this "A Network Security Incident" across the silver state as the FBI investigates how this happened.

Every DMV in the state is fully closed to in-person services, the website is also shut down along with their phone services.

This is the same issue nearly all state services are having, with no way to serve the public, Monday.

Locals I spoke with at the DMV on East Sahara Avenue in the East Valley tell me they just want the help that they need.

I asked Aeron Montoya who showed up for her DMV appointment Monday, if she knew about the statewide outage before she arrived.

"I did not know that and I’ve been waiting for this appointment for 3 months, so I’m very upset," said Montoya.

Like many of you, when Montoya showed up to the DMV Monday to get her driver's license, she was turned away.

“I waited for 3 months and before that I couldn’t find someone’s car to use because my car is not in service, so I had to lose that appointment, so it’s just been a nightmare, it really has been," said Montoya.

When she walked to the front entrance of the DMV, she saw several notes saying they were closed.

I asked her what it was like scheduling this appointment, to only show up and see that it was not going to happen Monday.

"My heart was broken, I’m not even going to lie," said Montoya.

The notes also mentioned all appointments scheduled Monday, would still be honored Tuesday, August 26 through next Friday, September 5 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. daily.

“So, hopefully that will work out for me, I’m hoping," said Montoya.

This stop in service did not only affect every DMV statewide, but many state service websites, in person services and phone systems are down too.

It's an issue local Rickey Hampton wants answers too.

“Well with everything going on now it’s just making it seem like it could be a lot more intense or a lot more that’s going on," said Hampton who was born and raised in the valley.

You may have also noticed during your commute, that overhead electronic freeway signs were not working Monday. That's because the RTC of Southern Nevada tells us, the signs along with traffic cameras were shut down, out of an abundance of caution.

As for what happened, the Governor's Office tells us that Nevadan's personal information has not been compromised.

For DMV customers like Montoya, she tells me she's happy officials are looking into this.

“If they’re doing something about it, at least somebody’s trying to do something about it, you know," said Montoya.

In the latest update from the Governor's office, Channel 13 learned that state offices are anticipated to be closed on Tuesday as well.

We will continue to follow all the latest developments with the FBI investigation into this network security incident to keep you in the loop.