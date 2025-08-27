Nevada hit by cyber attack, disrupting state services for thousands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A cyber attack targeting Nevada's state technology systems has left thousands of residents without access to vital services for days, with many offices still struggling to restore full operations.

The attack, which began early Sunday morning, forced the closure of numerous state agencies, including the DMV, State Police, and Attorney General's offices on Monday and Tuesday. The breach affected everything from DMV appointments to food assistance programs.

"I feel stuck," said Jose Quintana, a local resident who relies on food stamps due to his fixed income.

Quintana and his wife visited the welfare office near Flamingo and Pecos on Monday, only to find locked doors and a "closed until further notice" sign. When he returned on Tuesday, the office had reopened but with severely limited capabilities.

"I came yesterday, and it was closed," Quintana said.

While workers were present on Tuesday, they could only process paper applications and had no access to online accounts, including SNAP benefits systems.

Brandon Andrus faced similar challenges when he visited the welfare office.

"I walked inside and they informed me the systems were down," Andrus said. "They are looking to help, but I think yesterday was a big impact to people."

The cyber attack disrupted state websites and phone lines, prompting frustrated residents to turn to social media.

One local business owner told Channel 13, "I'm missing out on work because the secretary of state's office and websites are closed and cannot process my business license."

Another resident expressed the personal impact: "This is really costing my family food we have to eat."

According to the Governor's Office, some systems are slowly coming back online, but residents may still experience slow or unavailable services. Officials have not provided a firm timeline for when operations will return to normal.

The Governor's Office says state agencies will reopen and begin offering in-person services later this week, though specifics remain unclear, including whether offices will be closed again on Wednesday.

For residents like Quintana, the situation requires patience as the state works to restore critical services.

"Have faith that everything will work," he said.

