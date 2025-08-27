LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are now on day three of an outage that has affected services statewide. Gov. Joe Lombardo's office says the outage is the result of a targeted cyberattack.

When I was at the DMV location on Flamingo Road, many of you showed up to your scheduled appointments and told me you were shocked and frustrated to find the doors closed.

Many of the people I spoke with had appointments that they'd made weeks, even months ago, and the biggest question that was asked was, "When is it going to reopen?"

The Nevada DMV issued an official notice Tuesday that all its offices would be closed "until further notice."

Many of you also asked about what would happen if you'd made an appointment that was consequently affected by the outage.

Here's what we've learned.

I couldn't renew my registration during the statewide network outage. Will I be charged a late fee?

The DMV says those appointments will be honored as walk-ins for two weeks after they've reopened.

We also received a call from a viewer, and had someone ask in-person, about whether drivers who couldn't renew their vehicle registration would be charged any late fees once services come back online.

The DMV says any fees incurred during the outage will be waived.

All in-person and online transactions are also temporarily unavailable, with the exception of Rapid Registration and Turbo Titles.

The Nevada DMV website is back up and running on Wednesday, with the note that the site may still experience some issues.

State offices are expected to begin offering in-person services later this week. The Governor's office said agencies will announce when their counters reopen or whether they'll be offering any alternative options for service.