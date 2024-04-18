Visitation granted to shooter's son following fatal Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been about a week and a half since police investigators say attorney Joe Houston shot and killed his former daughter-in-law, Ashley Prince, and her new husband, attorney Dennis Prince, on the fifth floor of the City National Bank building in Summerlin.

Police say the shooting happened during a deposition in a child custody case involving Ashley's kids with her ex-husband Dylan Houston, who is Joe's son.

In an emergency motion following the shooting, District Court Judge Bill Henderson granted custody of Dylan and Ashley's two children to Ashley's sister.

On Wednesday, both families were back in court to discuss child custody proceedings, which were contentious at times.

Judge Henderson expressed sorrow, remorse, and regret for granting continuances that permitted delays in the case, which he said he questioned at the time and hesitated to approve. Henderson also said the case went from horrific to grotesque and he wept in private.

The main arguments during Wednesday's custody hearing centered on safety and security.

Attorneys for the Prince family said they fear for their lives and those of their clients, telling the judge they had even hired a private security for their law firm. They reminded the court of Dylan's history of sending threatening messages, hoping to persuade the judge to impose tighter restrictions on Houston.

"My clients do feel for their safety right now, and I think there is a legitimate concern that Metro does have an ongoing investigation into Dylan, as to whether or not he had any knowledge or involvement," attorney Dana Dwiggins said.

Attorney Gerry Hardcastle, who is representing Houston, said his client should not be forgotten amid these sad circumstances.

"Our concern is we have a father who was a victim, too," Hardcastle told the court.

A special master, which was assigned to help with the case in January, was asked by Judge Henderson for his immediate recommendations. He recommended the two children continue in their private day school, Houston continue alcohol monitoring, and all weapons belonging to all parties in the case be surrendered and secured.

Henderson urged and warned both parties to work together for the benefit of the children.

"I'm going to demand and require that despite the hardness of this case, the two of you start working together, start resolving things, instead of hijacking things with these arguments because the fact is when you guys are focusing on what needs to be done, you're doing really well," Henderson said. "Despite the tenor of this hearing, we've got some really impressive stipulations that I applaud the attorneys on. So let's continue with that."

Ultimately, Henderson granted visitation to Dylan, allowing him to have his children three days of the week with certain conditions. For example, his sister must supervise his visits and he cannot consume alcohol during the visitation.

Future hearing dates in this case have been set for July 29, 30 and 31.