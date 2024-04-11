State Bar of Nevada offering help to Prince Law Group employees after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner's Office released new information about the deadly shooting in Summerlin Monday morning, killing two victims and the suspect.

The coroner's office said both Ashley and Dennis Prince were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner's office labeled both of their deaths as a homicide. Plus, Joe Houston died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Several law enforcement and legal sources tell Channel 13 that Joe Houston shot and killed Ashley, who was his former daughter-in-law and Dennis, her new husband, during a deposition hearing about a child custody case.

Those sources say it happened inside the Prince Law Office on the fifth floor of the City National Bank Building in Summerlin off of Charleston Boulevard.

Dennis is the founding member of the Prince Law Group.

The State Bar of Nevada President-Elect Richard Dreitzer tells Channel 13 even after Dennis Prince's death, the Prince Law Group will continue forward and their clients shouldn't worry about their representation.

The Bar has a plan in place called a practice takeover.

“If the State Bar believes something has occurred where potential harm is to clients because of an absence of attorney, the State Bar can actually petition the Nevada Supreme Court to get a trustee to access files and client trust accounts. The trustee will work closely with the State Bar to make sure the clients are getting what they need," Dreitzer said.

Dreitzer said there are only about 5,000 attorneys in Clark County, making it a close-knit community, so it's not unheard of having attorneys help others if needed.

Shortly after shooting, police responded and locked down the building, then evacuated hundreds of people.

Two days after the shooting, and several employees for the dozens of businesses with offices at the City National Bank building are now back to work.

Many said they are still in shock about this tragedy.

"In fact, we actually had one of the people from the fifth floor came running down when it happened. He came running in telling one of our employees, 'don't shut the door, let me in, let me in, let me in, there's a shoting, an active shooting upstairs, somebody just got shot,'" said Carson Winters, who works on the third floor of the building. "From there, we sent all of the employees into the offices and shutdown, then me and another guy went to secure the stairwells."

The Resiliency and Justice Center is offering emotional help to everyone impacted by this tragedy.

Dreitzer also said the State Bar of Nevada is offering several free sessions with a therapist to help employees of the Prince Law Group get through this tragedy.