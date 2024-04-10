Employees reflect on deadly shooting a day after tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City National Bank Building in Summerlin is now back open for business, a day after a deadly shooting killing three. The shooting happened at the Prince Law Office on the fifth floor of the building.

The building is known as the Pavillion, which hosts dozens of businesses with offices inside.

Many of those employees returned back to work Tuesday, a day after the shooting, but tell Channel 13 they felt dejected and were just going through the motions.

Some of them told Channel 13 their bosses gave them options, though, to come into work, take the day off or work remotely, as many are still in shock about this tragedy.



“Kind of somber, sad that it happened and surprised that it happened," said Stella Armstrong, who works on the second floor of the City National Bank Building.

Armstrong said she didn't hear the deadly shooting Monday morning but did see police running inside the building.



"We were told to lock down and shelter in place until they came to pick us up and evacuate us out of the building," Armstrong said.

Police say the Prince Law Office in Suite 560 should remain closed, as police say that is where the shooting happened.



A small memorial is now forming outside the office doors for the victims, Ashley and Dennis Prince.

Police were seen Tuesday entering and exiting the building as the investigation into the deadly shooting is still ongoing.



As for building employees, the Resiliency & Justice Center, formerly known as the Vegas Resiliency Center is offering help to anyone suffering emotional trauma.

"There's a lot of stuff that comes to the surface when a traumatic event happens like this in someone's life, and we're here to help them navigate all of those different pieces," said Resiliency & Justice Center Director Tennille Periera.

The center says staff members responded after the shooting and met with the nearly 200 people who were evacuated, not just offering help now but whenever they might need it.

"Making sure that maybe today you don't need help, but here's the information so they're connected with us when they do need help," Periera said.

Along with employees returning, the visitor parking lot was full most of the day Tuesday, possibly an indication of business returning to normal.

Many employees tell Channel 13 it's awful what happened, but business has to carry on.