Family of law office shooting victim holds press conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, we're hearing from the family of Ashley Prince, who was killed in last week's shooting at a Summerlin law office.

The Page family struggled through grief and tears during Monday's press conference. Parents Paul and Julie Page described years of what they called verbal and mental abuse by Dylan Houston, their daughter Ashley's ex-husband and the son of the gunman, Joe Houston.

The couple says they plan to fight for full custody of Ashley and Dylan's two children who are currently being cared for by Ashley's sister. Ashley's parents were joined by her siblings- Lexie, Bryce, and Madison, delivering a planned statement with their attorney and public relations team.

“As difficult as it is for us to come forward today so soon after losing our daughter, it is important to us that the Las Vegas community know, our daughter Ashley was a devoted and fierce protector of her children,” Julie said. “Despite a slow-moving court battle for protection, and one that ultimately failed her, Ashley lived in constant fear for her safety and that of her children. She battled relentlessly and, unfortunately, all our fears became our reality.”

Prince's parents claim Ashley feared for her life every day, even requesting security at public events.

The couple pointed to alleged alcohol and drug abuse problems Houston had, saying Dylan failed court-ordered breathalyzer tests.

The family also claims Ashley's ex-husband often sent a barrage of threatening text messages- up to 70 a day. They claim it didn't stop - even after a court approved monitoring message app was implemented.

“Dylan texted Ashley: "prepare for a future on your knees." and "I’ll chisel you down to a weaker and worthless sack of bones,” said Paul. “I’ll crush you in ways you don’t even comprehend.” And lastly, “I don’t want to see you unless you’re in a casket.”

Ashley’s brother, Bryce, described his sister as confident, thoughtful and charismatic. With a passion for interior design, Bryce says Ashley made everything she touched beautiful.

“Family was so important to Ashley from a young age, her dream was to create the same warm, loving environment of her own,” Bryce added.

Attorney Dana Dwiggins says the family intends to file a guardianship petition for Ashley & Dylan's two children. Custody proceedings are expected to resume Wednesday.

We reached out to Dylan Houston as well as the Houston family's communication team.

We received the following statement:

“We cannot begin to imagine the devastating sense of loss felt by the Page and Prince families. We understand their shock and anger. We, too, are shocked. None of us ever could conceive of our loving father doing something so egregiously out of character. Our hope is that through the darkness, despair and grief, we can focus on the needs of the children. That focus extends to refraining from rebuttals and public accusations. Dylan is a dedicated father and is singularly committed to the welfare of his children. We are hopeful that Dylan and his children will be together soon and we all can begin to heal.”

The memorial service for attorney Dennis Prince is Tuesday at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend at Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas. Funeral arrangements for Ashley are still pending.