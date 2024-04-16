911 calls detail chilling moments after deadly law office shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 obtained 911 calls detailing the chilling moments after a deadly law office shooting in Summerlin last week.

Those calls showed many employees were scared for their lives.

Business may be back to normal at the City National Bank Building in Summerlin off of Charleston Boulevard, but just one week ago, some employees who work inside say they feared for their lives.

"I don't know, I don't know. We're in a law office and there was a deposition I just heard, oh my god a few more, there's more, please hurry, please hurry," said an anonymous Prince Law Group employee to a 911 operator.

"OK ma'am take a deep breath for me, take a deep breath for me," said the 911 operator.

Frightened pleas came from the Prince Law Office where the shooting happened last week. Callers begged 911 operators to send first responders quickly.

"Please hurry, please hurry, please hurry. We don't know if he's still out there," said an anonymous Prince Law Group employee to a 911 operator.

"Do you see anybody injured right now?" asked a 911 operator.

"Yes, my boss, we think he's dead," said the employee.

Police tell Channel 13 that attorney Joe Houston shot and killed his former daughter-in-law Ashley Prince and her new husband, attorney Dennis Prince, on the fifth floor of the City National Bank building last Monday.

According to the Clark County Coroner, both Ashley and Dennis died from multiple gunshot wounds.

"How many shots are you hearing?" said a 911 operator

"Multiple, like 15," said an anonymous Prince Law Group employee.

Sources tell Channel 13 the shooting happened during a deposition in a child custody case involving Ashley's kids with ex-husband Dylan Houston.

Monday, Ashley's parents and three siblingsspoke publicly for the first time since the shooting.

"She battled relentlessly, and unfortunately all of our fears became a reality," said Ashley Prince's mom Julie Page.

The family claims Ashley endured verbal and mental abuse while she was with Dylan and that he often sent a barrage of threatening text messages to her, up to 70 a day.

Channel 13 also reached out to Dylan Houston and the family's communication team, who released the following statement:

"Our hope is that through the darkness, despair and grief, we can focus on the needs of the children. That focus extends to refraining from rebuttals and public accusations. Dylan is a dedicated father and is singularly committed to the welfare of his children. We are hopeful that Dylan and his children will be together soon and we all can begin to heal."

The memorial service for Dennis Prince is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Palm Mortuary in Downtown Las Vegas. The public is invited.

Funeral plans for Ashley Prince are still pending.