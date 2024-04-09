New details emerge of custody battle that led to fatal shooting at law office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Court records show new details of a custody dispute that culminated in a fatal shooting at a Summerlin law office on Monday.

Ashley Prince and her husband, attorney Dennis Prince, were shot and killed at the offices of Dennis Prince Law Group, multiple sources told Channel 13.

Those same sources identified the shooter as attorney Joe Houston II, the grandfather of the two children at the center of the dispute.

Houston is the father of another local attorney, Dylan Houston, who is also Ashley's ex-husband. The elder Houston was representing his son in the custody proceedings, while Dennis Prince represented Ashley.

In an emergency motion after the shooting, District Court Judge Bill Henderson granted custody of Dylan and Ashley's two children to Ashley's sister.

Henderson found that "placing the parties' minor children with the plaintiff (Dylan Houston) would be detrimental to the children, and the award of custody to a nonparent is required to serve the children's best interests, based on the recent acts of [Houston]'s father and [Houston.]"

"The court hereby orders the minor children are not to be in the custody of plaintiff, DYLAN E. HOUSTON, until further Order of the Court," Henderson ruled.

KTNV Dennis (left) and Ashley Prince are pictured in October 2023. The couple were shot and killed Monday, April 8 at the Summerlin law firm where Prince was a senior partner.

At least seven people — including the victims and shooter — were present during the deposition at the law offices on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Monday evening.

Multiple sources within law enforcement and the legal community said Joe Houston shot himself after shooting Dennis and Ashley.

Additional sources have said Houston was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Additional documents reviewed by Channel 13 revealed details of the custody dispute between Ashley Prince and Dylan Houston.

According to court records, the two were married in October 2017 and, after four years and two kids, Houston filed for divorce.

At first, the couple split custody evenly. But in the spring of 2022, Ashley asked to modify that agreement.

As part of the proceedings, Dylan Houston had been ordered to undergo regular drug and alcohol screenings and to remain at least 100 yards away from Ashley's home, work, and parents' home.

Sources also tell us Dennis and Ashley Prince recently welcomed a new baby — their only child together.