Dennis Prince remembered as 'brilliant' trial attorney who made 'huge impact' in legal community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many people, Dennis Prince was just seen as a local attorney. But for Michael Matzke, this man meant the world.

He and others in the community have been sharing with me just how much Prince impacted their lives.

"He was a great person. He was a phenomenal mentor. He is just one of a kind," Matzke said.

Matzke is an injury law attorney in Henderson and has known Dennis Prince since 2017. Prince was fatally shot Monday at his law office in Summerlin during a deposition.

Matzke said he is in shock and mourning the loss of a man he calls a legal legend in the valley.

"I don't think I would be where I am at as a trial lawyer had I not met him. I'll just keep it at that," Matzke said as he wiped away tears.

Our interview took an emotional turn as he struggled to hold back tears.

He called Prince a leading trial lawyer in Nevada.

"Brilliant...brilliant," Matzke said.

He said Prince's legal contributions, coupled with his academic excellence, left a lasting impact in the courtroom.

"There is no one that can zig and zig certain issues in real time like Dennis. He was a master at jury selection. He had a photographic memory. His opening statements were perfect, and we will never see that again," Matzke said.

Prince was recently married to Ashley. A source tells Channel 13 she was the beloved daughter of a Metro police supervisor.

"He married Ashley and they just had a child and they were starting life. I met her. She seems like a wonderful person and they seem very happy together," said Las Vegas councilman Cedric Crear.

This loss struck a chord for Crear, who said he shares a close bond with Prince, having grown up together, playing tennis and becoming good friends.

Recalling the tragic event, Crear revealed he was in Summerlin, in a building next door, when the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think there would be an active shooter. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it was someone I knew, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it was someone I grew up with," Crear said.

Crear said he was proud to see his childhood friend become one of our city's most esteemed attorneys.

"He touched a lot of lives especially those in the legal profession you see that from the attorney general.....all the way down to attorneys who are just getting started, he made a huge impact," he said.

Tributes and condolences are pouring in from the Las Vegas legal community over the killing of Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley.

Prince Law Group, where Dennis was a senior partner, issued this statement in response to the shooting:

With profound sadness, Prince Law Group would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us with heartfelt messages of concern and sympathy over the tragic violence that occurred this morning in our offices. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families involved.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, who was a former law partner to Prince, wrote that he was "extremely saddened" by the couple's deaths:

“I’m devastated. Dennis Prince was not only a brilliant attorney, but he was also my former law partner and my friend. I can’t believe he’s gone. I’m extremely saddened by his and Ashley’s deaths, and my heart goes out to their families, especially their children. Our entire community has suffered a great loss.”

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear wrote that he "grew up with Dennis Prince...I happened to be in the building right next door when he and his wife Ashley were senselessly murdered." Crear's full statement reads:

I grew up with Dennis Prince. As tennis players, all of us kids would hang just about every day and we all had each other's backs. I was always happy to see his big smile and his success as an Attorney. Always great stories and great laughs, even if we had not seen each other in a long time. I happen to be in the building right next door when he and his wife Ashley were senselessly murdered. Just devastated and very sad. God bless my friend, his wife, his children, family and friends.

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen wrote that she was "heartbroken" to hear Dennis and Ashley Prince had been killed.

I'm heartbroken by the news that Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince & his wife Ashley are the victims of today's shooting in Summerlin. Dennis was a fixture of the Las Vegas community & my thoughts are with their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders who were on the scene.

Former U.S. Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen described Dennis Prince as a friend, calling him "a role model father and one of the most respected attorneys in Nevada."

Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Dennis Prince and his wife Ashley. Dennis was a role model father and one of the most respected attorneys in Nevada. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones.

In a statement posted to social media, Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee called the Princes deaths "another senseless act of gun violence."