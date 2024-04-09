'Pretty terrifying': Community members, officials react to Summerlin deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The workday was well underway as gunshots disrupted the peace in Downtown Summerlin Monday morning.

Ashley Brinkmeyer, who works at the City National Bank building, described how the violence turned into chaos.

"I heard scrams and yelling coming from the hallway and a guy came in and said there is a shooter on the 5th floor so we ran and dispersed into the offices and started hiding," she said.

Brinkmeyer said she has never encountered anything like this before.

"I immediately texted my husband and told him I love him," she said.

She along with hundreds of employees were evacuated from the building and taken to a nearby parking area. Brinkmeyer said she was stunned by what happened just two floors above her.

"It's pretty terrifying. You hear about these things happening all the time. Obviously we had what happened at UNLV; it seems so close to home happening again and again," she said.

Disbelief echoed throughout the community especially for those living in the neighborhoods surrounding the law office.

"We could hear all of these emergency vehicles coming from every direction," said Christi Groesbeeck. She lives less than a mile away.

On her way to breakfast, she said she was overwhelmed by the sight of a large police presence and SWAT teams running in with rifles.

"We've been out here for nine years and I have never seen anything like this," she said.

While community members were rocked by the violence that unfolded in Summerlin, officials expressed their concern for those affected and praised first responders for their quick action.

Horrible news coming out of Summerlin this morning.



I'm grateful for the actions of first responders to prevent further harm, but my heart is with the families of the victims.



We cannot tolerate yet another senseless act of gun violence. This is not normal. https://t.co/wM1YElrhKm — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) April 8, 2024

I'm heartbroken by the news that Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince & his wife Ashley are the victims of today's shooting in Summerlin. Dennis was a fixture of the Las Vegas community & my thoughts are with their loved ones.



Thank you to the first responders who were on the scene. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) April 8, 2024