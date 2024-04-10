Legal community hopes tragic shooting spurs review of representation in family court cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Court records lay out the story of a contentious custody case with allegations of alcohol and cocaine abuse, and domestic violence. It's an ongoing case that preceded three deaths Monday morning.

"These types of cases produce the most volatility of any type of case in the legal community," said longtime Las Vegas attorney Malcolm LaVergne.

Multiple sources confirm that on Monday morning, attorney Dennis Prince and his new wife Ashley were shot by Ashley Prince's former father-in-law, attorney Joe Houston II, during achild custody deposition at the offices of Prince Law Group on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive.

Houston then shot and killed himself.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirm at least seven people - including the victims and shooter - were present during the deposition.

Prince was said to be representing his wife in the custody proceedings.

"How he got involved in this case as the lawyer for his wife is a little peculiar," noted LaVergne. "And there was a motion brought by Joe Houston to disqualify him from being on this case. That motion was denied."

Joe Houston was representing his son, attorney Dylan Houston, in the case. Dylan is Ashley's ex-husband.

"Joe Houston was also not just a disinterested attorney taking on a stranger. These were his grandkids! So, throw all these things together and you have a perfect storm for the absolute disaster that you have here. And the fallout is going to be tremendous."

LaVergne, who knew Joe Houston, wouldn't have believed him capable of such a heinous act.

"He had a swagger; he had a cowboy-ish way about him, very cordial, and he was a character. That's how I would describe him. Certainly nothing on a level that would produce this behavior. I find it hard to believe that on Sunday, Joe Houston had murder in his heart, and on Monday, two people are dead. And really three people are dead, so it's an all-around tragedy because Joe killed himself," he said.

LaVergne and others in the legal community tell 13 Investigates that the court allowing Prince to represent his new wife in a custody case was like pouring gasoline on a fire.

"The judges should be doing a better job at keeping the water from boiling over." LaVergne said.

Another attorney who requested anonymity said, "Representing your new wife in a child custody hearing where opposing counsel is the father of the former husband is not a great idea, especially since you just served them with a petition seeking full custody."

Members of the legal community hope family court judges take this tragedy as an opportunity to review whether to continue allowing family members to act as lawyers for other family members, especially in cases where they have such a strong interest.

As for the police investigation, anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet.