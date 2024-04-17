Witness of deadly law office shooting speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, we’re hearing from a first-hand witness of the deadly shooting inside a Summerlin law office. Local attorney Dennis Prince and his wife Ashley were killed before police say the gunman, attorney Joe Houston, turned the gun on himself.

Las Vegas attorney Lisa Rasmussen was representing the gunman’s wife, Katherine, who goes by Kelly. Ramussen says Kelly was being deposed Monday.

Ramussen says they were just three questions in to the deposition before gunfire began.

“Joe was to my right, I was watching her [Kelly] answer a question and there was this horrible, horrible, noise that I couldn’t even identify. It sounded like it was my head was bulging in and out and it was almost like a bomb went off or something,” Rasmussen added. “When police asked me, did I see anyone get shot? I didn’t. All I can remember from that other side of the table is empty. There was nothing there. I don’t know if my brain blocked it, or if they ducked and were hiding.”

Rasmussen says she’s still working on recovering and is going to therapy after the traumatic incident as she continues to help the Houston family.

Ramussen also provided emails showing the Houston asked that Ashley not be present during the deposition.

“Here’s his words: I do not want Ashley present because she acted inappropriately on previous depositions,” Rasmussen read.

In Monday’s press conference, the parents and siblings of Ashley claimed they fear for their lives and that Dylan Houston, the gunman’s son, had a history of sending threatening and abusive text messages to Ashley.

Channel 13 asked Rasmussen if there was any possibility that Dylan or Kelly had knowledge that Houston would shoot Dennis and Ashley.

“I cannot fathom. I can’t even tell you, to me it makes no sense that Joe even knew about it prior. To me, it does not make sense that Joe if he was planning on doing this would ask that Ashley not be there. But to suggest that Dylan had a role is just so far-fetched. I understand the hatred, the animosity. People say horrible things to each other when they get divorced, but there is no indication that Dylan had anything to do with it. And then to go one step further and say that Kelly had something to do with it, Kelly was so shocked, I was picking her up as we were running down the hall,” Ramussen said.