Community gathers for funeral of Dennis Prince, attorney shot and killed in Summerlin law office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friends and families gathered to lay husband, father, and local attorney Dennis Prince to rest.

The well known attorney was shot and killed last week in a Summerlin shooting.

INITIAL REPORTING: 'Pretty terrifying': Community members, officials react to Summerlin deadly shooting

James Halverson says 57-year-old Dennis was not only a legal genius, but, in his words, was a brother from another mother.

JAMES: "I'll never have another friend like Dennis Prince...I have known him since the eighth grade and we have been friends ever since."

Both James and Dennis were born and raised in Las Vegas and met at Cashman Middle School.

JAMES: "I was convinced I was the prettiest boy at Cashman and I enjoyed that title in my head, until Dennis Prince walked in."

James told us they went from Cashman to Bonanza High School and stayed close through their college careers.

He and Dennis navigated triumphs and career challenges together. He tells KTNV that Dennis was a constant presence in his life.

Michelle, James' wife, witnessed their friendship and soon became a friend to Dennis herself.

MICHELLE: "He had so much life—he had so much life, so much love , he had a big personality."

The couple says they came to Las Vegas to visit Dennis just five days before their close friend lost his life.

MICHELLE: "I screamed when I heard about and James…we were praying to God that there was a mistake."

Michelle and James say they never thought that trip would be the last time they would see Dennis. Now, traveling from Texas to Las Vegas to be here for their friend's funeral service, they told our team that they want everyone to remember Dennis wasn't perfect...but his impact went far beyond the confines of the courtroom.

JAMES: "Dennis' top priority was being a good dad, a good son, a good husband and a good friend."

Hundreds of family and friends attended the funeral services, among them was former Governor Steve Sisolak who says the impact Dennis Prince had was not only felt here in Las Vegas but all over the state.

