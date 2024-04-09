Tragic shooting at City National Bank Building leaves employees shaken

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a deadly shooting during a deposition, emotions ran high, and people were on edge Monday morning at the City National Bank Building on Charleston and Pavilion Center in Summerlin.

During a press conference on Monday, The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detailed how officers went room by room to evacuate over a hundred people from the office building. On Tuesday morning, KTNV Reporter Shakeria Hawkins spoke with returning employees who were present during the shooting about how they were coping with returning to work after the incident.

"I do feel safe. I think they did a great job. I was scared at the time, but I’m fine now," said Randy Ross, who works inside the City National Bank Building.

"It saddened me greatly. It was traumatic, and I feel really bad for the families affected by it," said Debbie, who also works inside the building.

As of Tuesday, The Prince Law Office Suite 560 on the 5th floor, where the shooting happened, remained closed for further investigation.