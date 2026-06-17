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Southern Nevadans voice concerns over utility costs, transparency during PUCN consumer session

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Southern Nevadans voice concerns over utility costs, transparency during PUCN consumer session
Credit: KTNV
Southern Nevadans voice concerns over utility costs, transparency during PUCN consumer session

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 150 people attended the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada’s annual General Consumer Session on Tuesday, raising concerns about utility costs, NV Energy’s Daily Demand Charge and the role regulators play in overseeing the state’s largest utility.

WATCH | We heard from locals as they shared some of their thoughts about the utility company:

Southern Nevadans voice concerns over utility costs, transparency during PUCN consumer session

The session, held at the PUCN’s offices in the southwest valley, gives members of the public an opportunity to address commissioners directly on issues involving utilities regulated by the state.

Throughout the afternoon, speakers touched on a variety of topics, including rising utility costs, energy policy, transparency, data centers and Nevada’s future energy needs.

However, concerns surrounding NV Energy’s Daily Demand Charge emerged as one of the most frequently discussed issues.

The proposal would base part of a customer’s bill on their highest 15 minutes of electricity use each day.

Critics argue the change could increase costs for customers already struggling with affordability, while supporters say the rate structure more accurately reflects how the electric system is used and could lower bills for many customers.

Many of those who addressed commissioners Tuesday also questioned whether regulators are doing enough to protect consumers.

“The Public Utilities Commission is supposed to protect consumers, and so far they haven’t done that. It’s always about protecting corporate profits,” one speaker said. “We want to end the NV Energy monopoly.”

Others accused the utility of failing to earn customers’ trust.

“How can you expect anyone who is so dishonest to continue to collect money fraudulently from customers to not do it again?” another attendee said.

That speaker was referencing overcharges by NV Energy we first told you about in our reporting, revealing two decades of power bill misclassifications that led to more than 100,000 Nevadans being overcharged more than $63 million.

WATCH | Here's what we learned when we asked "What's the Deal?" with Carlin Dinola's power bill back in January 2025:

NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

Some speakers directed their criticism toward the Commission itself.

“It doesn’t look like the PUC is really a regulator. It just looks like they give them a blank check and say, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ I mean, come on,” one person told commissioners.

In addition to concerns about the Daily Demand Charge, attendees raised broader questions about utility oversight, transparency and how future growth, including energy demands from data centers and other large developments, could affect Nevada ratepayers.

The Daily Demand Charge has faced legal challenges from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and advocacy groups, which argued the proposal violates state law. Last month, a judge denied a petition seeking to overturn the Commission’s decision approving the rate design.

NV Energy maintains that the Daily Demand Charge is not a rate increase and does not raise the total amount of money the utility collects. The company says the change better reflects how the electric system is used, addresses cost shifts between customers and is expected to lower bills for the majority of customers.

In a statement, NV Energy said energy affordability remains a top concern and encouraged customers to reduce usage during peak demand periods as temperatures rise. The utility also highlighted programs designed to help customers manage energy costs and improve efficiency.

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