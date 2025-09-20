NV Energy responds to customer feedback on recent billing structure changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is responding to your feedback on recent billing changes in a story Channel 13 has been following for months.

On Friday, the utility said they have heard customer concerns and will share new materials on their website to help locals better understand their energy bill.

"We have seen your concerns and questions circulating through social media about recently approved changes to our billing structure. Please know that we hear your concerns and are developing educational content to help you better understand what these changes mean to you and your monthly energy bill," the utility said in a social media post.

We've heard your concerns about the recent billing changes. To help clear things up, we're sharing the most accurate info and helpful resources.



At a meeting earlier this week, customers got a glance at what's coming next spring — a "daily demand charge" based on the 15 minutes of highest energy use each day. The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada voted on the change Tuesday, Channel 13 previously reported.

We will continue to track how these changes will effect your households and local businesses.

You can find NV Energy's resources at www.NVEnergy.com/GRC.