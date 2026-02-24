LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100,000 Nevada customers who were overcharged on their power bills are one step closer to getting their money back. The Public Utilities Commission is expected to vote Tuesday on a final order that would kick full-scale refunds into high gear and hold NV Energy accountable going forward.

The commission's action comes just over a year after I exposed the overcharges in a "Darcy, what's the deal?' report.

The draft order states that "NV Energy's Offer of Compromise offer provides a fair and reasonable outcome for affected customers that will ensure customers are refunded in a timely manner."

Darcy Spears explains what overcharged customers can expect and when they'll get their money back:

NV Energy customers to receive refunds after overcharge scandal: What to expect and when

Carlin Dinola was the first to blow the whistle on NV Energy's actions. Her story helped shine a light on what would become a massive scandal — two decades of power bill misclassifications that led to more than 100,000 Nevadans being overcharged more than $63 million.

"I was robbed. That's what it feels like," Dinola said.

Dinola and her husband are retired and living on a fixed income. She said receiving more than $1,000 back would make a significant difference.

"I could pay a lot of bills with that — a lot of bills, being retired and on a fixed income," Dinola said.

KTNV Carlin Dinola was the first to blow the whistle on NV Energy's actions.

That January 2025 "What's the Deal" report set off a chain of events over the course of a year:

NV Energy tried to claim it only had to issue refunds going back six months.

PUC staff and the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection accused NV Energy of repeated failures that undermined the public's trust.

The utility questioned the PUC's authority to hold them accountable and force full refunds.

NV Energy's CEO resigned.

The company threatened legal action that would tie up refunds for years.

Consumer watchdog groups made impassioned speeches imploring the state to act.



"Enough is enough! When will we see change in our community where our people will feel like they are a part of the community and not just a piece of the pie that the companies are trying to take a slice out of?" Pastor DeWayne McCoy of Faith In Action said at an August 2025 event held by the Nevada Conservation League outside the PUC.

In January 2026, NV Energy proposed a compromise with the commission — offering full refunds plus interest for all affected customers if the commission agreed to close its investigation. That looks likely to happen on Tuesday, but it comes with conditions.

13 Investigates NV Energy faces pushback over refund plan that excludes some customers Darcy Spears

The PUC's case will remain open until NV Energy submits a third-party report assessing "the reasonableness and accuracy" of methods used to identify all misclassified customers. That report will also be posted on NV Energy's website. The utility must also provide a certificate confirming that bill credits and refund checks have been issued as promised.

Active customers who were overcharged will receive credits on their bills. Inactive customers will receive checks mailed to their last known address. All refunds will include interest and taxes.

NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney outlined the expected timeline for refunds.

"We'll begin issuing refunds to customers within 120 days once a decision is made, and we're hoping to have those out no later than 210 days once the decision's made," Delaney said.

The draft order requires NV Energy to adhere to that timeframe, getting all $63 million+ in refunds out by late September 2026.

13 Investigates Systemic overcharging exposed: Regulators call for investigation of NV Energy Darcy Spears

So how did all of this happen?

Multi-family residences — such as duplexes, townhomes, apartments and condos — pay a lower kilowatt-hour rate and lower basic service charge than customers living in single-family homes. But NV Energy misclassified many multi-family residences, charging them the higher single-family rate, going as far back as 2002. PUC staff believed "the misclassifications resulted from a combination of inadequate training, lack of quality control, and professional ineptitude" at NV Energy.

The PUC's final approval will also require NV Energy to implement a customer education program in conjunction with the refunds to help consumers understand the single- and multi-family classifications and how to read that information on their bills. The PUC says there is still more to discuss regarding future audits and how long NV Energy keeps customer records.

If you have an issue that makes you wonder, "What's the Deal?" reach out to Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears, who works to get answers and hold those in power accountable:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Continuing coverage from Channel 13 and Darcy Spears: