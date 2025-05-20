Leadership shakeup at NV Energy: CEO departs amid overcharging scandal exposed on 13 Investigates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned that NV Energy’s CEO, Doug Cannon, has resigned.

Tuesday morning’s announcement that Cannon is leaving his role as president and CEO of NV Energy comes at a time when multiple legislative bills to hold the utility accountable are pending in Carson City, and a potential investigation into what could be illegal actions is pending with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Cannon will take on a new role leading American Electric Power’s transmission business in Columbus, Ohio. Replacing him will be Brandon Barkhuff, who previously led NV Energy’s legal, compliance, and customer service relations.

Cannon’s resignation comes amid an overcharge scandal first exposed on Channel 13 after a local woman shared concerns about her power bill.

WATCH | What you need to know about the NV Energy overcharge scandal

Regulators call for investigation after finding NV Energy overcharged customers for decades

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada staffers since revealed that NV Energy had been overcharging customers for decades, but only issuing partial refunds. A PUCN filing revealed just how massive the misconduct is, involving more than 80,000 Nevadans and at least $17 million in overcharges.

The Nevada Conservation League says the “scandal highlights deep, systemic failures across the company,” calling the change in leadership “long overdue after years of mounting customer distrust.”

WATCH | NV Energy customer catches overcharge for twice her monthly basic service charge

NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

NV Energy has continued to oppose the reforms and accountability contained in two pending bills before the state Legislature. One would lower energy costs, saving Nevadans money, and issue full refunds for overcharges. The other would allow affordable housing residents to benefit from solar savings. Both bills are headed toward final votes in Carson City.

Now what?

While the PUCN decides to formally investigate NV Energy and force it to fully refund overcharged customers, the utility is asking to charge even more. NV Energy wants to raise rates beginning Oct. 1 by nearly 10%, or about $15 a month for single-family residences.

The PUCN will hold two public hearings on this on June 4. Here's when and where you can weigh in:

Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1 p.m.



Hearing Room A

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 6 p.m.



Clark County Commission Chambers

Clark County Government Center

500 South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106

Written comments via U.S. Mail should be addressed as follows:



PUCN

Attn: Docket No. 25-02016

1150 E. William St., Carson City, NV 89701;

or 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89148