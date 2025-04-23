The changes to state law that could happen because of issues you brought to 13 Investigates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bipartisan effort to hold NV Energy accountable and stabilize power bills has passed the Nevada Assembly, while a bill expanding camera installation rights in assisted living facilities also received unanimous approval.

Two bills inspired by Channel 13 investigative reports have successfully passed through their originating houses in the Nevada Legislature, while one died and another remains under review following Tuesday's deadline for bills to progress.

Assembly Bill 452, which would require NV Energy to share the burden of fuel price hikes instead of forcing customers to absorb 100% of the risk, passed the Assembly with a bipartisan vote of 35 to 7. The bill now moves to the Senate.

"Come on, man! I mean, come on man!" said Pastor Marlon Anderson, an NV Energy customer who previously expressed frustration with the utility company as he demanded relief for customers facing high power bills.

WATCH: 13 Investigates state law that could absorb some fuel price hikes for customers

State law would ensure full refund for customers overcharged on energy bills

During testimony, NV Energy customer Indi Kaufman said, "We need NV Energy to step up to help endure these costs and help relieve the burden that's being passed on to the consumers who can no longer afford it."

The legislation would also close a loophole exposed by 13 Investigates by requiring full refunds with interest whenever customers are overcharged by the utility.

Assembly Bill 368 also passed Tuesday with a unanimous vote of 42-0. This bill updates an existing law that allows nursing home residents to install cameras in their rooms, expanding it to include any type of assisted living facility, including those supporting people with disabilities.

"It won't bring my brother back, but it will protect and maybe even save the lives of other individuals," said Theresa Bigay, whose advocacy helped create the original law following theinvestigation into the death of her brother—Las Vegas resident Henry Owens after severe neglect in a local nursing home.

VIDEO: 13 Investigates looks into severe neglect in a local nursing home in Las Vegas

Nursing home nightmare leads to lawsuit against Life Care Center in Las Vegas

During testimony on the bill, Peggy Stephenson, whose mother lives in a care home, noted, "You can watch your dogs streamed all day in doggy daycare. You can watch your kids in school and know they're okay. Why can't we watch our loved ones who live in assisted living facilities? We have to live with the guilt of subjecting them to these places."

Senate Bill 449, which would have potentially allowed expanded jurisdiction for Clark County Park Rangers and Las Vegas City Marshals, died Tuesday after Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro had it removed from the floor. The bill was proposed following an investigation into city marshals allegedly overstepping their authority.

13 Investigates Lawsuit alleges City Marshals repeatedly operate outside their jurisdiction Darcy Spears

Derek Myers, who is suing the city and two marshals for false arrest after they pulled him over on the 95 freeway and took him to jail on suspicion of DUI, testified against the bill. Myers has not been charged with any crime.

"Metro does already what this bill has and is pushing for," Myers said. "We have a federal lawsuit alleging a pattern of marshals overstepping their jurisdiction, arresting people on highways, searching cars on public streets, racking up potentially thousands of class action claims, and that's not just a legal headache, it's a taxpayer nightmare."

The final bill, Senate Bill 95, was exempted from deadlines to give lawmakers more time to examine potential costs claimed by the military. The bill was proposed following the"Guarding the Guardsmen" investigation, which highlighted the case of Sgt. First Class Allison Bailey. SB 95 would grant Nevada National Guard members the right to demand a court martial instead of accepting non-judicial punishment.

WATCH: 13 Investigates hears from former military personnel about concerns of disorder instead of discipline

Guarding the guardsmen: The case of Sgt. 1st Class Allison Bailey

"What I know now is that the current practice of no court martial allows years of excellent service—as in Allison's case—and in fact one's entire career to be placed in serious risk by not affording members the same right to a court martial that they would have in the active military or most other states," said Colin Cavanagh, Allison's brother.

Although SB 95 passed out of committee with no fiscal note, the military continues to claim it would cost millions per year to allow guard members the court martial option. The bill has been referred back to the Finance Committee for further fiscal review.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.