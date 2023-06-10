Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Gov. Lombardo signs 'Henry's Law' allowing cameras in nursing homes

Henry Owens urn
Theresa Owens-Bigay
Henry Owens passed away in February, 2021 after enduring what a lawsuit calls severe neglect at a Life Care nursing home in Las Vegas. His family is working to pass "Henry's Law" to allow cameras in nursing home patient rooms.
Henry Owens urn
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 23:13:53-04

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has signed Assembly Bill 202, turning one's family's grief into a major shift in patient care across the state.

The bill allows cameras in nursing homes. Following the death of Henry Owens in 2020, his family started advocating for better monitoring of loved ones in nursing facilities.

13 INVESTIGATES: Nursing home nightmare leads to lawsuit against Life Care Center in Las Vegas

On Wednesday, June 7, the Nevada State Assembly bill finally made it to the governor's desk, where he officially signed it into law.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH