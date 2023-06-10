Gov. Lombardo signs 'Henry's Law' allowing cameras in nursing homes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has signed Assembly Bill 202, turning one's family's grief into a major shift in patient care across the state.

The bill allows cameras in nursing homes. Following the death of Henry Owens in 2020, his family started advocating for better monitoring of loved ones in nursing facilities.

13 INVESTIGATES: Nursing home nightmare leads to lawsuit against Life Care Center in Las Vegas

On Wednesday, June 7, the Nevada State Assembly bill finally made it to the governor's desk, where he officially signed it into law.