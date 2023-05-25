Bill allowing cameras in nursing homes heading to Lombardo's desk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There may be some changes coming to Nevada hospitals.

Assembly Bill 202, also known as "Henry's Law," would allow cameras in nursing homes. The bill is now on its way to Governor Lombardo's desk.

13 Investigates talked first about Henry Owens in 2020. His family told KTNV he that he died in 2021 after suffering numerous urinary tract infections due to being left for hours in "soaking diapers" and "sheets."

He was sent to the hospital for treatment of those infections.

Those incidents led his family to push for the bill to protect other patients.