Advocates rally against NV Energy’s new 'Daily Demand Charge' at PUCN Consumer Session

Outside the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) in the southwest valley on Wednesday, groups including the Nevada Conservation League and Utility Watch Nevada rallied to protest rising NV Energy bills and the new daily demand charge set to start in April.

The rally coincided with the annual General Consumer Session, giving residents a rare opportunity to address regulators directly. Earlier in the day, many locals voiced disappointment over the charge and overall rising power costs.

Las Vegas resident Joel Tauber said some of his bills have been more than $400. “It’s painful. I just wanted to express concern as a private citizen that corporate America is going to do what it’s going to do to maintain profits and dividends.”

NV Energy has explained the charge is meant to bridge an inequity between solar and non-solar customers and that more information will be rolled out in 2026.

"So the demand charge helps get at some of those inequities that are in the system," said Meghin DeLaney, NV Energy spokesperson.

But for the protesters outside the PUCN building Wednesday night — overcharges, costs passed to ratepayers, and a lack of transparency from both NV Energy and the PUCN — were just a short list of what they want to see held to account.

“Showing up is not symbolic,” said Leslie Vega, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada. “It is how we, the people, demand what is right for our communities and families.”

