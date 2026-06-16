PUCN annual general consumer session happening Tuesday: How you can have your voice heard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Public Utilities Commission is holding its annual General Consumer Session on Tuesday afternoon.

It's a chance for locals to have their voices heard on any topic concerning a public utility regulated by the commission, which includes NV Energy.

WATCH | Here's how you can share your thoughts with the PUCN:

PUCN annual General Consumer Session being held Tuesday: How you can have your voice heard

Monday morning, Southern Nevadans gathered at the PUCN building on West Diablo in the Southwest Valley to protest against NV Energy's daily demand charge.

They also called on both NV Energy and the PUCN to be more transparent in their decision-making.

The daily demand charge would charge customers based on their highest 15 minutes of energy use every day. The Nevada Attorney General's Office, alongside advocacy group Vote Solar, has challenged the proposal, saying it violates state law.

The PUCN and NV Energy have argued that the current rate structure is unfair to customers without solar, and that the new rate design would actually lower bills for more customers.

Last month, a judge denied a petition brought by the Attorney General's Office to overturn the Commission's decision to approve the daily demand charge.

On Monday, protesters argued that they're experiencing real-world consequences in the face of rising energy bills and extreme heat.

"A family could end up paying more simply because they came home from work, turned on the A/C, cooked dinner, and just did a load of laundry at the same time," said one protester. "A parent making dinner shouldn't need a strategy meeting to turn on their air."

"Let's call what's happening for what it is: they're ripping us off," said another.

In a statement, NV Energy reiterated that the daily demand charge is not a rate increase and does not raise the total amount NV Energy collects. They added that they recognize that energy affordability is top of mind and said one of the most effective ways to manage your energy bills as temperatures continue into the triple digits is by reducing usage during peak demand times.

We know there are still questions about daily demand, and we understand there’s been confusion. What’s most important for customers to know is this: daily demand is not a rate increase and it does not raise the total amount NV Energy collects. In fact, the majority of customers are expected to benefit and see lower bills.



This change simply updates how costs are structured to better reflect how the electric system is used, helping ensure customers pay their fair share while giving them more control over their energy use. This approach also helps address cost shifts between customers, which is why it was approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and upheld by two judges.



We also recognize that energy affordability is top of mind. Nevada’s electricity rates remain among the lowest in the nation, about 28 percent lower than the U.S. average, and we remain focused on customer‑first policies that support both affordability and reliability.



As temperatures climb back into the triple digits, one of the most effective ways to manage energy bills is by reducing usage, particularly during peak demand times. Through our PowerShift program, customers may qualify for free smart thermostats, home energy assessments, appliance upgrades and more. Customers can also take simple steps like setting thermostats a few degrees higher when away, using fans, closing blinds during the hottest parts of the day, and limiting heavy appliance use in the afternoon and evening.



We also offer assistance programs for customers who need additional support, including Equal Pay, Project REACH in Southern Nevada and SAFE in Northern Nevada.



We look forward to hearing from customers and continuing to work together to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy across Nevada.

NV ENERGY

Today's General Consumer Session is happening at 1:30 p.m. You can have your voice heard either:



In-person: 9075 W. Diablo Dr., Suite 250 (Hearing Room A)

Via Teleconference: (775) 321-6111, Phone conference ID – 608 111 276#

You can also always submit public comment on the Commission's website here.