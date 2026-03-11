NV Energy asks PUCN to delay Daily Demand Charge until October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy has filed a motion to delay the implementation of a 'Daily Demand Charge' until October.

On Tuesday, a docket was filed to the PUCN by NV Energy's legal team for a temporary extension of the new rate structure for residential and small commercial customers.

“Postponing the implementation of daily demand is the right decision for our customers. This additional time will allow us to provide customers with personalized information and practical tools so they can better understand how their energy use affects their bill before daily demand takes effect. We are committed to transparency, fairness and earning our customers’ confidence in how we bill and communicate.” Brandon Barkhuff, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer

Previously, the PUCN approved the implementation of the 'Daily Demand Charge' to go into effect on April 1. That has now been moved to Oct. 1, 2026.

Approved as part of NV Energy's rate case, the charge would bill customers for their highest 15-minute energy use each day.

The decision was controversial, the Bureau of Consumer Protection has called the daily demand charge "untested" and energy experts told Channel 13 the charge was a first-of-its kind in the country.

Spokespersons from the utility previously told us via email that the charge was intended to make up for a $100 million annual shortfall caused by residential solar customers.

According to the documents, NV Energy is asking for the delay in the interest of customers having the information and tools they need to assess the impact on their utility bill.

NV Energy said customers will receive information about daily demand ahead of the October 1 implementation, and that more information can be found HERE.

We have reached out to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for comment, and will update this report once we hear back.

