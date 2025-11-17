Nevada regulators to review controversial daily demand charge for NV Energy customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two months after approving NV Energy's controversial daily demand charge, Nevada regulators are preparing to take another look at the decision that has sparked concern among customers and advocacy groups.

During its regular agenda meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is expected to review reconsideration petitions on the general rate case, which was decided on in September.

It's a chance for groups to challenge the new billing structure before it takes effect this spring. Reconsiderations were due on Oct. 21.

The daily demand charge, approved as part of NV Energy's rate case, will bill customers for their highest 15-minute energy use each day starting in April.

Many customers have expressed concerns to Channel 13 about the potential impact on their monthly bills.

"We deserve to have our voices heard. Not only by regulators but also weighed equally alongside a billion-dollar utility monopoly we don't have a choice to choose our bills," said Camalot Todd, Communications Director for the Nevada Conservation League at an October protest.

Multiple organizations have filed petitions for reconsideration, including Vote Solar and the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Chauntille Roberts, regional director for the nonprofit Vote Solar, said the new charge could significantly affect locals.

"For a lot of working families, a demand charge is really going to change their lives," Roberts said.

"We have filed for a reconsideration on the case," Roberts said. "The commission's staff would go over the facts again, but they don't have to answer our reconsideration request."

Vote Solar's petition argues that the commission decided to conduct a live experiment on residential customers and are watching to see what happens. The Bureau of Consumer Protection has called the daily demand charge "untested."

NV Energy maintains that 90% of customers without solar should actually see lower bills under the new structure. The utility says the charge addresses cost shifts caused by rooftop solar, which they say is a $100 million shortfall.

The review comes after state investigators revealed NV Energy has overcharged customers nearly $65 million.

