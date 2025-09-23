LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents are expressing growing concerns about NV Energy's new billing structure approved by the Public Utilities Commission, with many questioning how the changes will impact their daily lives and monthly budgets.

The concerns emerged during Channel 13's "Let's Talk" community engagement series, where locals share the issues that matter most to them. At a recent "Let's Talk" event in Henderson, viewer Mark stopped by to express his frustration with the utility's new direction — and he's not alone.

I listened to his concerns then followed up with NV Energy to find the answers.

NV Energy's new billing structure sparks concern among Las Vegas residents

The new billing system, set to begin in April, introduces a daily demand charge based on customers' highest 15-minute usage each day. The change has left many locals with questions about how it will affect their electricity bills and lifestyle choices.

"Why can a monopoly, a utility monopoly, dictate how I live in my residence?" said Jody Rodarmal, a Las Vegas retiree.

Rodarmal said his attempts to get answers from NV Energy left him with more questions than solutions.

"They basically said that, well, we believe that there's not going to be any increase. Well, if you believe there's not going to be any increase, then why go to a new style of billing?" Rodarmal said.

As someone living on a fixed income, Rodarmal said he needs clarity on how the daily demand charge might force him to change his lifestyle. He described a conversation with an NV Energy representative who suggested limiting his air conditioning usage.

"They said, well, you know, set your air conditioners real high during the day when you're at work, and I said, well, we're retirees. So they basically suggested that we live only in a partial of our house," Rodarmal said.

He explained that his home has three air conditioning zones, and NV Energy representatives suggested using only one zone during the day while setting the others to higher temperatures.

"I asked him, well, you know, is this how Nevada Energy wants us to live?" Rodarmal said.

Utility says average bills won't increase

According to NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney, the average customer's bill won't see a significant impact from the new structure.

In fact, according to a handout from the PUCN, the typical residential customer is actually expected to see a bill that's about 1.5% lower.

However, local teacher and volunteer chair of the local Sierra Club chapter, Vinny Spottleson, said it remains unclear how expensive the charge might be for valley families.

"So this is the first time that any state in the country has experimented with this type of rate design and billing structure. How this is actually gonna come out on our energy bills the first couple months is anybody's guess," Spottleson said.

"We're really worried that this is heading in the wrong direction and we'll be ready to fight if it does turn out that people are paying more money," Spottleson said.

More guidance is expected to be released as the April implementation date approaches.

In response to some of our questions, an NV Spokesperson wrote the following via email:

What are some tips for the Daily Demand Charge you have for customers hoping to save money?



When the demand charge goes into effect for NV Energy customers next spring in April 2026, there are a few tips to help them save money.

Customers should plan to spread out usage of large appliances throughout the day. For example, run the dishwasher in the morning and do laundry in the evening, rather than simultaneously. Using automatic timers on large appliances, like a washing machine, is a smart way to stagger running large appliances throughout the day—even if you’re away from home.



Where did the idea for a Daily Demand Charge come from?

There are a few important reasons we proposed this rate structure, including:

Southern Nevada’s large commercial customers have been billed demand charges for decades. The costs to deliver energy that are recovered by the demand charge are built to serve each customer’s peak (or highest demand). A demand charge for residential and small business customers allows recovery for those costs, while reducing other portions of the bill. Incorporating a demand charge will not increase average customer bills.

Implementing a demand charge helps mitigate the $100 million annual shortfall caused by customers with rooftop solar systems and will lower bills for more than 90% of customers who do not have rooftop solar.

The "Let's Talk" series continues to bring community concerns to light, meeting locals face-to-face and listening to what matters most. Residents can share their questions, concerns or story ideas directly by visiting KTNV.com/LetsTalk.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

