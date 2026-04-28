Viewers sound off on NV Energy: Refunds, solar billing among the top concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We asked viewers for their biggest questions and feedback on NV Energy, and the response was immediate. From refund timelines to solar panel charges, customers are raising questions they want answered.

Refund questions lead the conversation

A number of questions stemmed from the recent investigation into an overcharging scandal first exposed on Channel 13. A regulatory probe found NV Energy had systemically overcharged customers for years by improperly billing multi-family residential customers.

Viewers who shared their concerns on Tuesday wondered how soon they might expect to see a refund.



Frank Sandoval asked, “Where is the refund for overpayment?”

Bernadette Ruiz wanted to know, “When am I getting my refund?”

Margaret Crees says she’s still waiting on hers.

As part of an agreement with state utility regulators, NV Energy is expected to issue an estimated $63 million in refunds by late September 2026. In previous statements to Channel 13, the utility provider said it has notified customers who were overcharged, but if you have questions, you're encouraged to contact them.

Solar panels and demand charges under scrutiny

While refunds were the most common question, many viewers raised concerns about solar billing and daily demand charges.

Russell Hart described NV Energy’s latest survey as “worded to get the results they wanted…just more manipulation.”

Mary Peters says her family is being charged extra daily fees despite not being fully compensated for the energy they put back into the grid. She told us that when they call NV Energy for an explanation, “they either can’t or won’t explain” the calculations.

Customers invited to share feedback

NV Energy says one of its core values is to support and strengthen the communities it serves — and that customer feedback plays a key role. The company has launched its Customer Preference Survey, which it says takes about three minutes to complete and helps guide investments in Nevada communities without affecting your bill.

Customers were invited to take the survey through an email from NV Energy on Monday afternoon.

📋 Fill out the survey here: NV Energy Customer Preference Survey

We’ll continue covering the key issues you’ve raised — refunds, demand charges, solar panel billing, and transparency — and work to bring you the answers you deserve.

If you want to join the conversation, let us know. Leave a comment for our newsroom at ktnv.com/letstalk.