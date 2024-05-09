Las Vegas police release new footage from law office shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting our first look inside a law office in the hours after a shooting that left three people dead.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police released over two hours of body camera footage from the April 8 shooting at the Prince Law Group, which is located at Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive.

Ashley Prince and her husband, Dennis Prince, were shot and killed by Joseph Houston, who then shot himself, during a deposition hearing at the law office. Prince and her ex-husband Dylan Houston, Joseph's son, were going through a child custody dispute at the time of the shooting.

Police dispatchers can be heard describing Joseph as a man wearing a blue-collared shirt and black pants. When officers arrived to the scene, they said several men wearing blue shirts could be seen through the building's glass windows.

When officers arrived to the deposition room, they described what they saw.

"There are shell casings. Be careful not to kick the shell casings," one officer said before spotting Dennis, Ashley, and Joseph on the floor. "No pulse. No pulse on her. No pulse on victim male. We're going to get these victims out. Let's go."

Witnesses could also be seen thanking officers for getting them out of the building and leading them to safety.

Ashley's parents, Julie and Paul Page, are now seeking guardianship of Ashley and Dylan's five-year-old daughter and four-year-old son. On Tuesday, Judge Dawn Thorne granted temporary guardianship of the children's estate to Paul. The guardianship establishes legal authority over any monies needed for the children as well as immediate decisions about their well being.

The guardianship case will be in family court in July when Judge Throne will review the status of the temporary guardianship order.

