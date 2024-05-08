Judge grants temporary guardianship of children’s estate to Ashley Prince’s father

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A contentious court battle continues between the family of late Ashley Prince and her ex-husband Dylan Houston.

Ashley Prince and her husband Dennis Prince were shot and killed last month during a deposition hearing at a Summerlin law office.

The shooter is Joseph Houston, who is the father of Dylan Houston.

Ashley’s parents, Julie and Paul Page, are now seeking guardianship over the five-year-old daughter and four-year-old son that Ashley and Dylan had together.

The Page family filed a 24-page petition last week, they claim Dylan Houston should not have guardianship over the two children because of his alleged alcohol abuse and mental state.

The petition states “Dylan Houston had alcohol dependence and substance abuse problems which are ongoing to this day.”

They also allege Dylan threatened Ashley sending messages like “I’ll chisel you down to a weaker and worthless sack of bones” and “I’ll crush you in ways you don’t even comprehend.”

The Page family appeared before family court Judge Dawn Throne Tuesday afternoon with attorneys Dana Dwiggins and Evan Ross.

Attorney Marina Dalia-Hunt was present on behalf of the minor children.

Dylan Houston appeared virtually and was represented by his new attorney Thomas Standish, who was in the courtroom.

Channel 13 was the only the media inside the courtroom.

Judge Throne did not discuss guardianship over the two children, as a custody case in already pending in another case.

However, she did grant temporary guardianship of the children’s estate to Paul Page. The guardianship establishes legal authority over any monies needed for the children as well as immediate decisions about their well being.

Dwiggins told Judge Throne a wrongful death lawsuit will likely be filed on behalf of the children stating Dylan should not have temporary guardianship of estate of the children.

“Obviously we do believe Dylan has a conflict,” said Dwiggins. “There’s potential conflict of non-probate transfers, fraudulent conveyances and we just think those will create a conflict that will not make Dylan the appropriate person at this point in time.”

But Standish stated he should be added as a co-guardian of the estate because he is the father of the children.

“In the mechanics of the wrongful death lawsuit, it is presumably the guardian or co-guardians who would effectively be acting as the guardians at liable for the children,” said Standish.

Court records indicate the Page family also filed a “peremptory challenge” of Judge Bill Henderson to get him off the case.

The guardianship case will be in family court in July when Judge Throne will review the status of the temporary guardianship order.

