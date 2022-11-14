Watch Now
Joe Lombardo promises 'a new brand of leadership' in victory speech after beating Sisolak for governor

Associated Press
FILE - Nevada Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo participates in a gubernatorial debate during IndyFest at Worre Studios, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo is challenging Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 18:12:18-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave his first remarks as governor-elect in a victory speech on Monday afternoon.

This comes after the Nevada's Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, conceded victory to Lombardo on Friday.

Lombardo will be joined by his family and supporters at 2:30 p.m. at Rancho High School — the same place he kicked off his gubernatorial campaign. WATCH IT HERE:

Throughout his 15-month campaign, Lombardo says he talked with people from all over Nevada who asked him to “please turn the state around before it’s too late.” He called his election “a new brand of leadership” for public safety and a “win for small business owners.”

“Now that the election is over we must set aside our differences," Lombardo said, pledging to listen to everyone in the state and earn their trust. The governor-elect, a Republican, will take office over a state legislature heavily controlled by Democrats.

Lombardo pledged his administrations would expand school choice and make school safety a priority, fix the "broken" state agencies, "create safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime laws," and "get our economy back on track so we don't have to pay the price for bad decisions coming out of Washington, D.C."

"We will succeed because we are Nevadans," he said. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the voters of Nevada for the trust you have placed in me. It is the single greatest honor of my life. Although I won’t be sworn in until January, our journey begins now."

Lombardo secured 48% of the vote in the 2022 midterm election, while Sisolak earned about 47%. It's a difference of about 16,000 votes.

"I've dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I'm honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor," Lombardo said upon news of his gubernatorial victory.

Working alongside Lombardo will be Stavros Anthony, the Republican Las Vegas City councilman who won his campaign for lieutenant governor. Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead announced her concession to Anthony on Saturday morning.

