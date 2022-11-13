Democrats win majority in Nevada State Assembly, Senate races

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the country waits for the results of Nevada's Senate race, Democrats have emerged from midterms with significant majorities in both the Nevada Assembly and the state Senate.

Coming into midterms, Democrats controlled 26 of the 42 seats in the Assembly and 12 of the 21 state Senate seats. As of Saturday afternoon, Democrats will hold onto at least 24 Assembly seats, while Republicans hold at least 14. Democrats will also maintain 12 of the 21 state Senate seats, while Republicans will maintain at least 8.

“It is clear that Democrats in the Nevada Senate will retain our majority and are in a strong position to expand it,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said in a statement Thursday.

RELATED: Clark County shares election update amid uncertain Senate contest between Cortez Masto, Laxalt

Despite walking away with a majority, Democrats appear to narrowly miss the 28 Assembly seats and the 14 Senate seats required for a supermajority that could override vetos from the governor's office.

Currently, the closest races in the state Senate include Senate District 8, where incumbent Marilyn Dondero Loop leads Republican Joey Paulos by 325 votes and Senate District 9, where incumbent Democrat Melanie Schieble is ahead of Republican Tina Brown by 2,453 votes. Senate District 12 is also contentious as Democrat Julie Pazina is projected to flip the traditionally Republican district blue by nearly 1,970 votes against Republican Cherlyn Arrington.

Close races also taking place in Assembly include Assembly District 25, where Democrat Selena La Rue Hatch leads Republican Sam Kumar by 2,272 votes, Assembly District 35, where incumbent Democrat Michelle Gorelow has a small lead of 114 votes over Republican Tiffany Jones, and Assembly District 37, where Democrat Shea Backus is gaining ground with 590 votes over Republican Jacob Deaville.

TRACK NEVADA ELECTION RESULTS