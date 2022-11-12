Clark County shares election update amid uncertain Senate contest between Cortez Masto, Laxalt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ballot counting process continues in Nevada on Saturday, the deadline for election officials to count mail-in ballots.

By law, they're required to tabulate any mail-in ballot received up to four days after Election Day, as long as it's postmarked by Nov. 8.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria convened a press conference to update the public on the status of the county's ballot count. WATCH IT HERE:

As it stands, results in Clark County could decide the close Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican challenger, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

TRACK NEVADA ELECTION RESULTS

Statewide, with close to 95% of precincts reporting, Laxalt maintained an 862-vote lead over Cortez Masto on Saturday morning.

As it stands Saturday morning, Adam Laxalt is ahead in the U.S. Senate race by 862 votes, with almost 95% of precincts reporting statewide. https://t.co/RWEvuBJEKb pic.twitter.com/SpbmUYhNk2 — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) November 12, 2022

That's after more than 27,000 ballots were processed in liberal-leaning Clark County on Friday, plus more in conservative-leaning Washoe and Douglas counties.

"We know that this is a serious count," Gloria said." There are people nationwide looking to see these results. We’re not taking that lightly.”

If Saturday's numbers from Clark County don't lead to victory declarations from either Senate candidate, there are still approximately 7,000 ballots requiring signature verification and 5,555 provisional ballots remaining, Gloria said previously. Those counts are expected to be finalized on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

“My vaults are empty”

Gloria says everything received up until now except for provisional and cured will be released this evening.

He says crews will work until that job is done and expects a release in the late afternoon early evening. pic.twitter.com/5V3A0g9SOt — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) November 12, 2022

Saturday night, Gloria said all mail-in ballots will be reported by Clark County, minus provisional ballots and those requiring a cure. That update is expected sometime in the late afternoon or early evening.