Clark County Election Department contacts thousands of voters who need their ballot ‘cured’ before 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, said there were more than 7,100 ballots as of Saturday that needed a signature to be cured in order to be counted in the 2022 midterm election.

Ballots may need to be cured if the signature on the ballot doesn’t match with the signature on record.

Clark County has made the list of ballots that they need cured available online.

To check if your ballot needs to be cured:

Visit the Clark County Elections website.



Select the drop-down tab that says “Facts, Figures, and Data for the November 8, 2022 General Election.



Click “Voters with Open Signature Curing.” This will download a zip file of those who need their signature cured.



Search the document for your name to see if your ballot needs curing.

The Clark County Elections Department has a hotline available for those who receive a notice that their ballot needs to be cured. The number to the hotline is (702) 455-6552.