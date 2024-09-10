Grand Canyon officials urge caution after seventh death in two months

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — For the seventh time in less than two months, someone has died at Grand Canyon National Park.

On Saturday morning, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call from Poncho's Kitchen, which is near river mile 137 along the Colorado River.

When rangers responded to the scene, they found 59-year-old Patrick Horton. The Salida, Colorado native was on the tenth day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River and was found dead by other members of his party.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No cause or manner of death have been released.

According to previous NPS data, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is the deadliest national park. Between 2014-2021, 145 deaths were reported. That's about 18.5 deaths a year. Grand Canyon National Park was second on the list with 97 deaths and usually averages about 12 deaths a year.