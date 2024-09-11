Here is what each candidate said on hotbed issues for Nevadans during the ABC presidential debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ABC presidential debate took place Tuesday night as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage.

Channel 13 has been covering the issues that matter to Nevada voters during this election season, three of them being the economy, immigration, and abortion.

Here is what each presidential candidate had to say on the issues that matter to Nevadans:

Economy

The former president and current vice president began the debate on an issue that is number one for many Nevadans and the nation: the economy and cost of living.

Both candidates were asked, "Do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?" This is what they had to say on the topic.



Kamala Harris spoke first in the debate and outlined her plans for an "Opportunity Economy" to improve the American middle class on hotbed topics such as affordable housing, tax cuts for young parents, and investments in small businesses.

"We know that young families need support to raise their children and I intend on extending a tax cut for those families of $6,000," Harris said.

When it came to small businesses, Harris proposed a $50,000 tax deduction for small business start-ups.

Donald Trump focused on his efforts to continue imposing tariffs on foreign nations, saying his administration was able to take in billions from nations like China.

Under his administration, Trump said there was no inflation but now it is the worst the country has ever seen, stylizing inflation as a "country buster."

Trump went on further to say millions of people are pouring into the country from prisons and jails and taking jobs from African Americans, Hispanics, and union workers.

Immigration

When the topic of immigration was posed during the debate, Harris touched on her support for the bipartisan bill in Congress that failed — a bill that would have added more Border Patrol and efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking.

Harris said the bill failed over claims that Trump called Republican allies in Congress to kill the bill.

Trump claimed that criminal activity has reached an all-time high due to the influx of immigrants, citing instances in towns like Springfield, Ohio where he alleged immigrants were eating dogs and cats.

He said crime all over the world is down because the Biden administration has taken them into our country instead. Moderators refuted this, quoting that the FBI has stated overall violent crime in the country is down.

Trump said the FBI was defrauding statements.

Abortion

When the candidates spoke on abortion in America, Harris said the government should have no say on what women do with their bodies while Trump claimed Democrats are willing to "execute" babies in the ninth month of pregnancy.

Harris said under a Trump presidency, the overturning of Roe v. Wade would not be the end and that Trump would sign a national abortion ban. Trump refuted this, claiming he would not sign a national abortion ban and would instead leave it up to the states.

Trump said he is in favor of exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother, but Harris refuted this by saying his directed policies to the states make no exceptions.

When asked by moderators if Trump would veto a national abortion ban as president, he did not give a yes or no answer.