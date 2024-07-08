Third hiker has died in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — For the third time in three weeks, a hiker has died at Grand Canyon National Park.

On Sunday, rangers received a call about an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail, about 100 feet below the Bright Angel Trailhead.

Bystanders started CPR as medical personnel responded from the rim. All attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he died.

Rangers said the hiker was a 50-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas and that he was attempting to reach the rim from an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens.

No further information is available, as of Monday night.

Two other hikers have died over the past month at Grand Canyon National Park.



On June 17, an unresponsive hiker was found on the Bright Angel Trail, about half a mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse.

On June 29, another hiker was found on the River Trail, about halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

Park rangers say in the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade and they are strongly advising hikers to avoid the inner canyon during the heat of the day. That's between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This comes days after a motorcyclist also died from heat exposure at Death Valley National Park.

During this heatwave, rangers are not recommending going hiking, especially at lower elevations. They add visitors should avoid the sun and seek shade or air conditioning during the hottest part of the day, wear loose and light-fitting clothing, wear sunscreen, wear a hat, and consider carrying a sun umbrella. You should also drink plenty of water and eat salty snacks.