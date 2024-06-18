Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — A hiker is dead after being found unresponsive on a trail in Grand Canyon National Park.

According to the National Park Service, at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report that an unresponsive hiker was found on the Bright Angel Trail, about half a mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse.

Bystanders and National Park Service personnel tried to resuscitate the man. However, those efforts were not successful and he died.

Rangers said the 41-year-old man was hiking out of the canyon after an overnight stay at the Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner have launched an investigation into the incident.

No additional information, like the man's identity, have been released, as of Monday night.