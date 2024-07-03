Hiker from Texas dies at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — For the second time in two weeks, a hiker has died at Grand Canyon National Park.

On June 17, an unresponsive hiker was found on the Bright Angel Trail, about half a mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse, and he later died.

On Monday, the National Park Service released information about another hiker who passed away on June 29.

According to rangers, they received a call around 7 p.m. that a semi-conscious hiker was spotted on the River Trail, which is about halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

The hiker became unresponsive shortly after that call, bystanders started CPR, and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. The man died at the scene.

Rangers have identified the hiker as 69-year-old Scott Sims, who was visiting the park from Austin, Texas. He was attempting to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay via the South Kaibab Trail.

Park rangers say in the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade and they are strongly advising hikers to avoid the inner canyon during the heat of the day. That's between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

National Park Service officials are also reminding the public that attempts to help hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.