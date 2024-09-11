CCSD Trustee Katie Williams resigns amid allegations she actually lives in Nebraska

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Katie Williams, the Clark County School Board of Trustees member under investigation over concerns about her Nevada residency, has resigned.

A source close to Williams confirmed the news to Channel 13 senior reporter Jaewon Jung on Wednesday afternoon.

The news comes hours after Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson filed a petition asking for a court to force Williams to vacate her seat.

The District Attorney's office had been investigating allegations that Williams, who represents District B, no longer lives in the district she represents on the school board.

On Wednesday morning, the DA's office announced its investigation had produced enough evidence to seek a court order declaring Williams no longer lives in her district.

"After a thorough and exhaustive investigation be the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson concluded that Trustee Williams is no longer a resident of District B and therefore seeks a court order declaring that Trustee Williams is no longer a resident," the office stated in a prepared release.

The petition filed Wednesday outlines allegations against Williams:

District B encompasses areas of North Las Vegas, northwestern Las Vegas, Mt. Charleston and Indian Springs. Williams was elected in 2020 to represent the district on the Board of School Trustees.

In response to Wolfson's petition, the Board of Trustees sent Channel 13 this statement:

The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees is aware of the District Attorney’s petition to declare District B vacant due to Trustee Williams’ alleged residency. Unless the seat is declared vacant by a court of law or resignation, the elected representative remains as trustee. Resignation or removal from office does not affect any prior votes or actions taken by the Board.





Should a vacancy occur, Governance Policy-19 addresses vacancies and the process the Board follows for a replacement.

Channel 13 previously obtained a letter Wolfson sent to Williams in which he informed her of the investigation and asked her to relinquish her office no later than Sept. 9, 2024.

In the letter, Wolfson alleged that not only does Williams no longer live in her district; she no longer lives in the State of Nevada.

We got more details in the petition Wolfson filed, in which he states Williams is now a resident of Nebraska.

Wolfson was asked to investigate Williams' residency status when five voting and non-voting members of the Board of Trustees asked him to step in and investigate.

Williams' term in office expires at the end of this year but, if removed from the board, the remaining board members would have to choose someone to complete her term.

