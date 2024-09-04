CCSD board member asked to vacate seat because she doesn't live here anymore, DA says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A board member for the Clark County School District is being asked to vacate her seat by the District Attorney.

DA Steven Wolfson sent a letter to board member Katie Williams, saying that because she no longer lives in her district, she must vacate her seat.

In fact, in the letter, Wolfson said Williams no longer even lives in the state of Nevada.

Williams was elected to the Clark County School Board in 2020 to represent District B, which includes areas of North Las Vegas, northwestern Las Vegas, Mt. Charleston and Indian Springs.

Williams has until Sept. 9 to respond to the the DA's letter.

However, a local teacher's union is asking to take things even further.

In a letter released Wednesday, the Clark County Education Association is calling for Board President Evelyn Garcia-Morales to resign as well, citing "gross negligence" for ignoring concerns about Williams' residency.

CCEA also called for any trustee who knew about Williams' change in residency to resign immediately, and that any vote 4-3 where Williams was the fourth vote should be vacated for the time Williams no longer lived in Nevada.

Additionally, the union called for an end to the policy that bars trustees from speaking directly to the media and community members, saying the policy "has been used to prevent transparncy and accountability."