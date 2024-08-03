BASE jump at Grand Canyon fails as man plummets 500 feet to his death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A BASE jumper is dead after an attempted jump failed, sending the man plummeting 500 feet to his death.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a BASE jumper jumped from Yavapai Point on the South Rim.

A visitor witnessed a man BASE jump and called park rangers who located the jumper's body 500 feet below the canyon's rim. His parachute was deployed.

Recovery didn't reach the victim's body until Friday morning. It was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

Along with the medical examiner, the National Park Service is also investigating.

The victim's name has not been released as they have yet to identify the man positively.

"BASE jumping, a high-risk activity involving parachuting from fixed objects, is prohibited in all areas of Grand Canyon National Park," NPS said.

