Why is it so smoky? Large wildfires in Southern California send polluted air to Las Vegas

Channel 13 Weather Forecast for September 11
Smoky skies over Las Vegas
Wildfires near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday morning, many Las Vegas valley residents woke up to skies filled with smoke and ash.

It's wildfire season in the West, and there are several in the region sending bad air our way. In particular, three large fires in Southern California are most likely to blame.

Airport Fire
Estimated size: 22,000 acres as of 4 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Santa Ana Mountains, northwest of Murrieta

Line Fire
Estimated size: 34,000 acres as of 4 a.m. Wednesday
Location: San Bernadino Mountains, northeast of Riverside

Bridge Fire
Estimated size: 46,000 acres as of 4 a.m. Wednesday
Location: San Gabriel Mountains, northwest of Riverside

The smoky skies prompted the Clark County Division of Air Quality to issue an alert on Wednesday warning Southern Nevadans of the polluted air.

The particles in wildfire smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases like bronchitis, asthma, and heart disease, officials warned.

"Under today's conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors," they advised.

Computer model forecasts suggest the thick smoke plume will slide just east of Las Vegas by Wednesday afternoon, but linger across southern Clark County in places like Searchlight and Laughlin. Winds aloft are projected to blow in from the southwest or the west over the next several days, which means wildfire smoke may be blown from Southern California into Southern Nevada during that time frame and will be worth monitoring.

